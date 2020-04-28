Leonard Pitts: Listen to the right people
View Comments

Leonard Pitts: Listen to the right people

{{featured_button_text}}
Leonard Pitts Jr.

Someday, I'm going to die.

This, I grudgingly accept. I have no idea how it's going to happen. Maybe I will die of having a tree fall on me, of eating tainted shellfish, or of being struck by lightning. But this much I guarantee. I will not die of having wagered my life that TV carnival barkers, political halfwits and goobers in MAGA hats know more than experts with R.N.s, M.D.s, and Ph.D.s after their names.

In other words, I will not die of stupid.

Not that there aren't plenty of opportunities to do so. Indeed, in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and the question of when and how the nation's economy should be reopened, we seem to have tapped the U.S. Strategic Stupid Reserve. The result has been a truly awe-inspiring display of America's matchless capacity for mental mediocrity.

Surveys show, for instance, that a solid majority of Americans (63 percent according to a CBS News poll) are more worried about reopening the country too fast and worsening the pandemic than opening it too slowly and worsening the economy. Yet a noisy minority of protesters is furious at government for trying to keep them healthy. They demand their right to life, liberty and the pursuit of acute respiratory distress.

Meantime, there's Dr. Phil, opining on Fox "News" that "45,000 people a year die from automobile accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 a year from swimming pools, but we don't shut the country down for that." Turns out he's off a smidge on the number of drownings, which is actually fewer than 4,000. And who knew swimming pools, car accidents and cigarettes were contagious?

Then you have governors like Brian Kemp of Georgia and Ron DeSantis of Florida rushing to reopen their states in defiance of medical advice. "COVID-19 is not here, bro," one surfer assured a Jacksonville TV news crew. Doesn't that take a load off your mind?

And let's not forget Las Vegas, where Mayor Carolyn Goodman went on CNN to demand the reopening of casinos, suggesting her town could be a "control group" to find out if social distancing works -- the gambling capital playing craps with the lives of its own people. Not that Goodman would wager her own life. Asked by Anderson Cooper if she would visit the reopened casinos, she demurred, saying she has to get home to her family.

But here's the thing. There's been a lot of talk over who has the power to reopen America's economy. Well, it doesn't belong to the president, nor to the governors. It doesn't even belong to business owners. No, ultimately, it belongs to me. And to you. It belongs to us, as consumers.

After all, the president and the governors can issue all the orders they want, the owners can remove all the padlocks, but none of it matters if customers are too afraid to walk back through the doors. And I am. I have no idea how many consumers I represent, but I suspect it's more than a few.

I get that businesses are suffering. But I refuse to eat in a crowded restaurant, sit in a packed movie house or fly on a full flight again until I feel I can do so safely. And I am emphatically not assured by TV carnival barkers, political halfwits and MAGA-hat-wearing geniuses.

No, I need to hear from serious, credible people. I need to know sufficient testing has been conducted and that they feel the virus is no longer a threat. If other people want to die of stupid, I can't stop them. But if America wants its economy back -- this part of its economy, at least -- it better do whatever is necessary to persuade Dr. Anthony Fauci it's time to give the all-clear.

Look for me two weeks after that.

Leonard Pitts writes for the Miami Herald.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Rich are getting richer, despite pandemic
Columnists

Commentary: Rich are getting richer, despite pandemic

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the press has run stories about billionaires seeing their wealth vanish. In late February, even before the outbreak forced mass closures and disruption, Bloomberg News reported that the world's richest had lost a total of $444 billion. Later on, Barron's put the number at $408 billion over just two months. In its annual spring survey of global ...

Commentary: Get ready for a new form of bias: discrimination based on coronavirus immunity
Columnists

Commentary: Get ready for a new form of bias: discrimination based on coronavirus immunity

Antibody tests that aim to show whether a person has been exposed to the coronavirus and presumably has immunity are expected to flood the market very soon. Such tests, if accurate, could help us understand the spread of the virus and the extent of immunity in the society as well as determine who can safely go back to work. Much is still unknown about the level of antibodies needed to make a ...

Commentary: Who failed in the coronavirus response? A look at the timeline
Columnists

Commentary: Who failed in the coronavirus response? A look at the timeline

On Dec. 31, the World Health Organization was notified by Chinese health authorities of patients showing up with pneumonia of unknown causes. Less than four months later, more than 2.5 million people in 185 countries have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that first emerged in Wuhan, China. More than 185,000 people have died worldwide - 1 in 4 of them ...

Commentary: In 2 cases that await Supreme Court decision, the stakes are enormous for LGBTQ employee protection
Columnists

Commentary: In 2 cases that await Supreme Court decision, the stakes are enormous for LGBTQ employee protection

While COVID-19 has our full attention, two cases with potentially disastrous consequences for the LGBTQ community sit in the U.S. Supreme Court like a ticking bomb. The two cases that could greenlight unfettered employment discrimination against gays and transgender individuals are awaiting decision in May or June. If the decisions go the way some observers believe they will, private employers ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News