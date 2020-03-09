Leonard Pitts: Fighting 'grand theft freedom'

Or as Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, put it: "Our country has changed" since 1965. He seemed insensate to the fact that the change he noted had come about because of the Act he was gutting. Indeed, the ink was barely dry on his opinion when Southern states and others began to show what they thought of all this "change."

In Georgia, they purged tens of thousands of voters, disproportionately people of color, from the rolls for offenses as trivial as a misplaced hyphen in a name. In North Carolina, they enacted a photo ID law designed with what a federal court called "almost surgical precision" to suppress the black vote. And in Texas, according to a report from the Leadership Conference Education Fund, they've closed 750 polling places since 2013 -- more than any other state -- so that now voters like Rogers must pass an endurance test simply to exercise a constitutional right.

Yes, local officials claim the delay was actually due to higher than expected turnout, voting machine breakdowns and a new polling system. Believe that if you wish. The view from this pew is more cynical. As Rogers told KTRK, the long wait felt like it was "set up for me to walk away."