Leonard Pitts: Every morning a miracle

One grieves the loss, the pain, the destruction. But it is still the abruptness — the suddenness — that appalls.

It is a thief, that suddenness, stealing peace of mind, the illusion of things in order, events under control. Life is vicissitude, yes, of course. Even a child knows this. With a hurricane, though, there are at least a few days to board up your windows. With a cancer, there is at least a chance to make your peace.

But what about when the floor just drops away beneath you? At 1:22, you’re asleep in your bed as on so many nights. At 1:24, you’re lying broken in a pile of ruins.

More to the point, how to process that suddenness if you are watching as a loved one or even just a random human being? How to make sense of something so objectively senseless, something that tests faith, denies hope and mocks the very notion of comprehension?

It’s a challenge for which words are useless. Yet, words are all we have.