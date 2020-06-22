Leonard Pitts: A matter of hope -- again

On late-night talk shows, discussions of racial justice have all but replaced movie promotions. White Americans are asking hard questions about white privilege and – in a miracle on par with the loaves and fishes – many appear, for the first time, to be listening to the answers.

One scarcely knows what to make of it all. Mind you, we have not reached “the Promised Land” Martin Luther King famously prophesied. But it’s obvious something new is happening.

The proximate cause is simple: the murder of George Floyd. As all the world knows, he died after eight minutes and 46 seconds with his cheek on the pavement and a white cop’s knee pressed to his neck. Via cellphone video, we all stood witness.

That clip left us – apologies to Martha Reeves – nowhere to run, nowhere to hide from the stark truth it told. We had seen other clips, yes, but they were often grainy images captured from a distance, and thus, they provided an escape hatch for those who were so inclined, room for them to avoid knowing what they did not wish to know. But Floyd’s death was up close and in focus.