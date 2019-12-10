Kathleen Parker: High crimes and misnomers

But then, virtually everyone knows that the only reason Trump was concerned about corruption was because Joe Biden was his likely opponent in the 2020 election. We know, too, that military aid was withheld for a time but released once a whistleblower report surfaced. The perceived offense isn't so much that Trump did these things but that an investigation -- or at least the announcement of an investigation -- would have directly benefited his 2020 election prospects.

When Joe Biden says he never discussed the board position with his son other than to say, "I hope you know what you're doing," I take him at his word. But I also question why he didn't say, "Son, I love you, but you can't take this job as long as I'm vice president of the United States."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let's be honest: There was something odd going on with Hunter Biden and Burisma. Given his lack of qualifications, Hunter Biden's hiring by Burisma was transparently because of his last name, as he admitted himself during an October interview with ABC News.

This isn't a crime, either, except perhaps of perception. The young Biden got lucky when he was born a Biden and, apparently, has enjoyed the benefits without inconvenience to his conscience.