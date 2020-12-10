Jules Witcover: Trump lining up 2024 run

The president and his lawyers continue to make unsubstantiated claims of vote fraud, but even Trump's habitually subservient attorney general, William Barr, after a long review reported he had “not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”

At the same time, the Justice Department revealed that Barr in October had appointed a special counsel to examine the FBI investigation into Trump's 2016 campaign, a move critics see as the attorney general putting his hand on the scales in behalf of the president. But Barr’s sudden open declaration that no credible fraud had been found in November's election was a major blow to Trump's relentless insistence that the election was “rigged” against him.

Whether this development will erode the near-solid support of Republican worthies who had fallen in line behind the president remains to be seen. To date, most have appeared to conclude it would be too risky politically to oppose Trump’s grip on their party.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to ply his faithful with conspiracy talk, all the while accepting and cashing their checks. According to The Washington Post, the Trump political operation has raised more than $170 million to maintain his legal lost cause as more states confirm Biden’s victory. The Electoral College will meet on Dec. 14 and formally resolve any doubt.