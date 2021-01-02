John Kass: We're worse off without the movies

And when Aslan the Lion gave himself up to be sacrificed on the altar of evil, I watched their faces watching the screen.

They didn’t know about allegories. They didn’t know who the lion represented. They didn’t know that Aslan would be resurrected and conquer death.

All they knew was horror, as he died on that altar with the laughing demons around him. They were crying.

But tears are part of life. And fear. That was OK, too, because I’d read the book and knew it would turn out just fine, for Aslan and my sons.

After the movie was over, as we lingered a bit in the parking lot, another family with kids was lingering too.

Their mom was a minister, a pastor from a South Side Black church who drove all the way out to the west suburbs so her children could see the film.

She loved it too, loved Aslan. As she began to tell her children and ours who the Lion represented, she gave me a questioning look as if asking whether she should proceed.

I nodded and smiled. She smiled back, a beautiful warm smile of goodness coming from her.

Our family won’t ever forget her.