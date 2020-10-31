John Kass: Can Barrett return us to our roots?

It was always the Supreme Court for me, and the federal judges. Conservatives worried about the reach of government and the desire by the Democrats to use the high court to push policy into law that they could not otherwise get through Congress.

Trump, as I have said before, is not the cause of our national acrimony. He contributes, absolutely, as do the Democrats.

Trump is a symptom of what happens when the political center collapses of its own corrupt weight. It happened to the Republicans years ago. They were perfectly behaved gentlemen and gentlewomen. They never used vulgarity. But they helped send thousands of manufacturing jobs overseas and sent Americans off to die in needless and costly wars.

What is moral or gentlemanly about Americans dead, and survivors leaving their limbs on some forgotten dusty roadside thousands of miles away?

And the rest of us? Many of us don’t know our own history even as it is now being changed, deconstructed by politics, in the public schools of our children. Generations of Americans were not taught rudimentary civics. Now we see the result.