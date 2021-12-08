John Crisp: Protecting students from wrong things

Two books that are prominent in reporting on Krause’s list are “Gender Queer,” a memoir by Maia Kobabe, who identifies as nonbinary, and “In the Dream House,” a memoir by Carmen Maria Machado, who is a survivor of an abusive same-sex relationship.

Kobabe’s book is a graphic novel with depictions of sex acts so explicit that it’s easy to understand why some parents object. “In the Dream House,” on the other hand, was produced by Graywolf Press, a publisher known for quality literature by serious writers. Abbott and Krause appear to be uninterested in these distinctions.

The point is: I’m not sure which of these books should be in public school libraries. I’m unclear on what role parents should play in determining curricular content. But I’m also very skeptical about turning those decisions over to politicians such as Abbott, Krause and the Texas legislature, whose criteria includes the hasty rejection of anything that might make “students feel discomfort.”

Abbott and the Republican politicians who control Texas have spared no efforts to make guns readily available to all Texans. Abbott has done his best to prevent local school districts from requiring their students to wear masks, the simplest protection against COVID.