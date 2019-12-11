John Crisp: Debating facts, evidence and proof

Maybe House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler didn't choose the best word when, in his opening statement before the committee's first public hearing last week, he called the facts connected with the Trump impeachment inquiry "undisputed."

Committee Republicans took immediate and indignant exception to Nadler's characterization, and, indeed, they publicly asserted that they were herewith disputing the facts.

In one sense, the Republicans are correct: All facts are theoretically disputable. We concluded long ago that, despite appearances, our earth is round. Yet the Flat Earth Society maintains a well-appointed website that argues, apparently seriously, that the earth is a flat plane rather than a globe.

But at least Nadler's characterization of the facts in the impeachment inquiry provides the occasion to consider the nature of a fact, as well as the difference between evidence and proof.

Evidence and proof do not reside on opposite sides of a clear bright line. They generally are divided by a broad no-man's land filled with bias and emotion, and fair-minded people can honestly disagree on where a "fact" -- disputed or not -- resides on the spectrum between evidence and proof.