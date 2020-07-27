John Crisp: Dark days ahead for post office

For the most part, these recommendations have not been implemented, but recently Trump took on the post office again, calling it a "joke" and threatening to withhold coronavirus stimulus support unless the agency quadruples its package delivery rates for online companies, particularly Amazon.

The fact that Trump deeply misunderstands the Postal Service -- it actually makes money by delivering for Amazon -- doesn't mean that he can't do enormous damage to one of our most important and estimable government services.

In May Trump appointed a new Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, a prominent donor and fundraiser for Trump and the Republican Party. DeJoy has no postal experience, but he is moving quickly to modify postal practices.

Letter carriers around the country were recently lectured on new delivery policies: Every stage of the delivery process will begin at a set time, which means an end to the "every piece, every day" principle that has guided postal delivery for years. Some mail will be left behind and delivered the next day.

Furthermore, there will be no more overtime pay. And one carrier reports that she was told that no substitutes will be provided for carriers who are ill; if the carrier isn't available, the mail won't move that day. And, last week, neither did my quaint typewritten letter.