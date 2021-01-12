John Crisp: A road to redemption

With fewer than 10 days remaining in Trump’s term, what’s the point? For one thing, it’s not hard to argue that as long as Trump is in office, he is still dangerous. Five people died during the attempted insurrection that he incited on Jan. 6, including a policeman trying to defend the legislators. There’s no reason to think that Trump will restrain himself from rash actions, domestic or international, just because he’s leaving office soon. On the contrary.

Pence will not invoke the 25th Amendment. Trump is not going to resign. Both houses of Congress were attacked by a mob provoked by Trump and his enablers in an effort to subvert a clearly legitimate national election. Congress has only one way to hold Trump to account. And Republicans who have not been completely compromised by Trump should welcome an opportunity to act on their admission that this time, at last, Trump has gone too far.

Could impeachment succeed? Probably not. Some Republican representatives would join Democrats to pass articles of impeachment in the House by a simple majority, but finding 67 senators to vote for conviction in the Senate would be a heavy lift.