Jay Ambrose: Government delivers ... the opposite

I don’t take this lightly because a friend of mine is an immigrant who first left Iran for Turkey, Turkey for England, England for Canada, and Canada for American opportunities gone astray. He started a terrific small-town coffee house, although it took years for lively crowds to provide the financial footing to feel secure about his family. Security is now missing as he struggles with governmental restrictions. The worry in his eyes is hard to forget.

Five other Democratic governors besides Cuomo have recently told restaurant owners to shut down their businesses, but Cuomo stands out because, for one thing, he recently won an Emmy award for TV acting. It had to do with his virus press conferences, and, sure enough, he was smooth, confident, proud, articulate and, when his brother on CNN interviewed him about his genius, full of laughs. His hypocritical talk is better than his wobbly walk.

What the actor did not dwell on was his initial do-nothing reaction leaving his state with more virus deaths than any other. He shrugged his shoulders about shoving people into nursing homes where they and others died as a consequence. He recently broke his own rules. He recently said he did not trust Trump to check out vaccines adequately.