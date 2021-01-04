Jay Ambrose: Can Biden still negotiate as he did?

If you think he will surely flunk, consider how an amateur president named Barack Obama was faced with breaking a Senate filibuster by Republicans on his proposed stimulus bill at the start of his administration. Three Republican senators had to agree to a vote on the measure to crush the tactic, and a Politico article tells us how Biden made 14 phone calls to Sen. Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania who likely sighed as he finally signed on. Biden was also a flap-jaw success with two others, hallelujah for Obama.

A Mitch McConnell-Biden brotherhood pledge is hard to imagine, but keep in mind that it’s misleading to say McConnell, then the Senate minority leader, warned two years into Obama’s first term that he wanted him to be a one-term president.

His point was that he would do business with Obama if he would meet the Republicans halfway. He did not want Obama “to fail,” he said, but “to change.” It is also phony to say McConnell’s the one who has recently held back on virus spending. The Senate majority leader and other Republican members of Congress have pushed over and over for virus relief to small businesses and workers while Democrats have said forget it more than 40 times, according to a Newsweek fact-check.