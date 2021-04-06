Jay Ambrose: Bills too big to deal with

Joe Biden wants to help us all, although he hasn’t figured out how to do it yet. Of course, it’s early in his presidency, and maybe he will learn if he refuses phone calls from Sen. Bernie Sanders. But, in a unifying, civil way, this Neanderthal columnist would like to say that President Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan has some good details. The devil is in the comprehensiveness.

After all, this bill is not just about rebuilding 20,000 miles of roads, modernizing bridges and updating the electric grid, for instance. It’s also about racial equity with programs that especially serve minority groups. Then there’s climate change. Biden wants to reduce fossil fuel jobs and compel auto dealers to get going on electric cars. He also figures on building 10,000 electric-charge stations. As the war on reliable energy proceeds with no additional drilling on federal lands allowed, he sees help in fossil fuel workers getting lesser paying jobs in making unreliable solar panels and windmills.

However, yes, we do need to sweat about hotter times even though the $2 trillion to pay for all of this comes on top of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill creating a full-fledged welfare state. That came on top of $4 trillion in previous COVID-19 bills, and Larry Summers had something interesting to say about the latest virus bill before passage.