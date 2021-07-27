Jay Ambrose: Bezos again trying to change world

Lots of people hate Jeff Bezos because, you know, he is the richest man in the world, but I love the guy because, to begin with, I am a bibliophile and he started this incredible online bookstore where you could buy just about any work you wanted pretty darned cheap. You could ordinarily get it in a couple of days, and, if anything was amiss, a quick phone call would take care of it, joy, oh joy.

Now he has zoomed to space and literally, truly, honestly plans to get millions of us up there to live our lives and thereby change the world because that’s what he is good at.

He showed as much when he started converting his Amazon book store into an online retail outfit selling just about everything anyone wanted. I said, oh, no, the bookstore will be forgotten, but it held in there as he created a commercial bonanza reliant on his internet prowess and further erasing the imprint of brick and mortar. Keyboards took the place of cars when you went shopping there, but jobs stuck around. Amazon has 1.3 million employees.