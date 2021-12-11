Jackie Calmes: Tolerance of threats makes McCarthy weak leader

In recent years, the government has identified far-right domestic terrorists as a growing danger. "There is no doubt about it," FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate in September, "today's threat is different from what it was 20 years ago."

Far from unthinkable, the peril of bloodshed is one that McCarthy should be reminded of each day in the House, and not only because of the insurrectionists' siege just 11 months ago.

Often at his side is Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, who was nearly killed four years ago when a left-wing fanatic shot at Republicans practicing for a baseball game. But gone is Gabby Giffords, the Democrat from Arizona who resigned from Congress after she was shot in the head a decade ago as she met constituents outside a Tucson-area grocery store; the aggrieved assailant killed six people and wounded 13, including Giffords.

So you'd think McCarthy would be moved to act when Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is fielding death threats in the wake of the latest of many anti-Muslim attacks against her from Boebert and Greene. Omar played one menacing voicemail for reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday: "There's plenty that would love the opp to take you off the face of the earth.... You're a f---ing traitor; you will not live much longer, b----."