Heidi Stevens: A reflection of America

Has an Inauguration Day ever looked more like America?

The racial and ethnic and gender diversity: From Kamala Harris, a Black woman of South Asian descent, being sworn in by Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, to Jennifer Lopez addressing the crowd in Spanish after singing “This Land is My Land.”

The blended families: President Joe Biden was surrounded by children and grandchildren (“a whole bunch of Bidens,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar called them), from both the late Neilia Hunter Biden and Jill Biden, his wife of 42 years. Harris was accompanied by her stepchildren, the son and daughter of her husband, Doug Emhoff — who are named, by the way, after American jazz greats John Coltrane and Ella Fitzgerald.

Harris and Emhoff’s mixed-faith marriage — he’s Jewish; she was raised with a mixture of Hinduism and Christianity.

Pete Buttigieg, Biden’s newly appointed transportation secretary, seated next to his husband, Chasten.

Country singer Garth Brook’s gorgeous rendition of “Amazing Grace,” sung in blue jeans.