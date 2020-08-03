Guest opinion: Trump cutting red tape

Last month, President Trump delivered an address to more than 200 government and private sector leaders gathered at the White House to recognize the benefits of his unprecedented focus on eliminating unnecessary, burdensome federal rules.
Within days of assuming office, the president launched his deregulatory campaign with an executive order that required federal agencies to repeal two regulations for every new one. The order also required agencies to adopt a regulatory “budget” — every dollar of regulatory burden added must be offset by a dollar of burden removed. These actions, and the president’s broader regulatory agenda, have had the greatest impact on the practices of the regulatory state since the Reagan administration required cost-benefit requirements in the 1980s. The numbers bear witness.
While the previous administration added 27,000 pages to the Code of Federal Regulations, President Trump’s administration has decreased the total number of pages. In just the first three years of his presidency, deregulation by federal agencies delivered an estimated $50 billion in present value cost-savings. The Labor Department accounted for nearly $12 billion of that total. Across the administration, agencies repealed nearly eight regulations (not two) for every new one added. At Labor, the ratio was 12 to 1.
But what matters most are the consequences that flow from those numbers. Burdensome regulatory requirements steal time and resources from business owners. By eliminating excessive requirements, we empower the private sector to create jobs and innovate. Along with the president’s tax cuts and landmark free trade agreements, his deregulatory efforts led to the best jobs market and strongest economy of our lifetimes.
That economy created 7 million jobs from January 2017 to February of this year. Nebraska’s unemployment hit 2.9 percent, and average hourly earnings rose by nearly 11%. Wages had risen by 3% or more for a year and a half prior to the coronavirus pandemic and, for low-income earners, had grown 15% from January 2017 to January 2020. The president called it a “blue collar boom,” and rightly so.
This regulatory relief has included commonsense changes like the Department of Labor’s rule on electronic disclosure, which saves the economy $3.2 billion. The idea is simple: Let companies post their retirement plan statements online, instead of requiring that they be sent by snail mail. Workers can still, if they desire, opt-in for the paper versions. It’s a simple change that saves billions — and a lot of trees.
Of course, there are many circumstances where federal regulations are necessary. Those rules should be clear, consistent and adopted through an open process. And new requirements should not be imposed through “guidance” documents that are really just regulations in disguise. Last year, President Trump signed an executive order requiring significant guidance documents to go through a public notice-and-comment period. The order also requires all guidance documents to come with a disclaimer that they’re not binding law. All agencies must post their guidance documents online and rescind those that are no longer effective.
In response to the order, the Labor Department combed through more than 11,000 documents, rescinded 3,200, and posted the rest in a searchable database — making it easier for the regulated public to know and follow the law. “One of Emperor Nero’s nasty practices,” Justice Antonin Scalia once wrote, “was to post his edicts high on the columns so that they would be harder to read and easier to transgress.” We’ve opted for the opposite approach.
President Trump’s extraordinary focus on the regulatory state has shrunk the federal government’s footprint, promoted growth for the economy, jobs and wages, and furthered clarity and fairness in the law. Those are worthy objectives in any economy, and are especially valuable now as we rebound from the coronavirus slowdown.
Eugene Scalia is U.S. secretary of labor.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.