Guest opinion: Trump cutting red tape

Last month, President Trump delivered an address to more than 200 government and private sector leaders gathered at the White House to recognize the benefits of his unprecedented focus on eliminating unnecessary, burdensome federal rules.

Within days of assuming office, the president launched his deregulatory campaign with an executive order that required federal agencies to repeal two regulations for every new one. The order also required agencies to adopt a regulatory “budget” — every dollar of regulatory burden added must be offset by a dollar of burden removed. These actions, and the president’s broader regulatory agenda, have had the greatest impact on the practices of the regulatory state since the Reagan administration required cost-benefit requirements in the 1980s. The numbers bear witness.

While the previous administration added 27,000 pages to the Code of Federal Regulations, President Trump’s administration has decreased the total number of pages. In just the first three years of his presidency, deregulation by federal agencies delivered an estimated $50 billion in present value cost-savings. The Labor Department accounted for nearly $12 billion of that total. Across the administration, agencies repealed nearly eight regulations (not two) for every new one added. At Labor, the ratio was 12 to 1.