Guest Opinion: Trade pact gives gift of jobs

Washington often seems like a three-ring circus, and lately is no exception. With impeachment, and all the hearings and testimonies that have essentially turned Congress into a TV courtroom, things in Washington are not getting done.

One important exception is the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, also known as USMCA. This would support a staggering 176,000 new domestic jobs and a boost of more than $68 billion to the U.S. economy. That may not mean a lot on K Street, but it means a lot on Main Street.

Under this agreement, exports to Canada and Mexico would increase to $19 billion and $14.2 billion respectively. It would ensure more cars and parts are made in the U.S. and support our manufacturing sector, representing a boost of over $600 million a year for the industry. And, currently, our farmers must pay an extra fee to Canada in order to sell poultry, dairy and eggs in the Canadian marketplace. This proposal would eliminate that fee.

To give a sense of what this means for states like Nebraska, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania, this agreement would have an enormous impact on local economies. For example, there are more than 47,000 farms across the state of Nebraska, and Mexico and Canada each account for more than 20% of the state’s exports.

