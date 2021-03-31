Guest opinion: System creates foster shortage

Nebraska also has a terrible record for racial bias in child welfare. Black children are trapped in Nebraska foster care at a rate triple their rate in the general population; for Native children, it’s five times the rate in the general population.

All this is bad enough when the child winds up in a family foster home. Study after study has found that even then, in typical cases – not the horror stories – children left in their own homes do better in later life even than comparably maltreated children placed in foster care. Yes, that’s also true when the issue is substance use. And while most foster parents do the best they can for the children in their care -- like most parents of all kinds -- independent studies find vastly higher rates of abuse in foster care than states report in official figures.

The worst option of all: institutionalizing children and parking them in “shelters.” (Institutions hate being called institutions, but no matter how pretty the grounds and how much the shift staff want to help, that’s what they are.) The very fact that caseworkers can always dump a child into a shelter is a key reason the problem persists.

Here’s the thing with shelters: If you build them, they will come. If you keep them open, they will stay.