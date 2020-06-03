Guest opinion: Not as conservative as we think

Perhaps the most egregious is a bill that hands out $5,000 in tax credits to encourage buying property in designated “blighted” areas. Those who don’t qualify will, of course, bear the burden of making up the lost revenue.

New ways to subsidize ethanol are always on the agenda in this area of the country, and 2019 saw the creation of a new bureaucracy, the Renewable Fuel Infrastructure Program, which will dole out $1 million in grants to gas stations, but only if they invest in infrastructure for “renewable” fuels such of E-15 blends of gasoline. More grants would be handed out under another bill if a company can prove it has created a “new” job and needs money to train workers. Each of these bills passed either unanimously or by overwhelming margins.

Other bills needlessly raised costs or added tax burdens, including legislation that forces builders to abide by expensive energy-efficiency standards and allows localities to pile on even more regulations rather than allow the buyer to decide for themselves.

A large property tax hike in Omaha (without voter approval) went with the creation of yet another bureaucracy, the Regional Metropolitan Transit Authority, whose authority to regulate and tax is justified by a planned expansion of bus service that is primarily designed to benefit Costco’s chicken processing plant.