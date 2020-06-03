Guest opinion: Not as conservative as we think

Nebraska plays a unique role in our federal system. It is the only unicameral legislature among the 50 and is the only legislature that does not elect members by political party. That being said, it is an open secret which members are Republican and which are Democrats, and the Republicans have had the upper hand for some time.
That’s why it’s a surprise when the Legislature notched a low average score of 60%, according to the just-released state legislative ratings for 2019 published by the American Conservative Union Foundation, a drop of 10 points compared to the 2018 ratings. Only five of 49 members scored 80% or above, the conservative benchmark for receiving an award from ACUF.
Unlike some other states, this disappointing result for conservatives cannot be blamed on the midterm elections in which the “nonpartisan” Republican hold on the legislature was only slightly reduced, and they still commanded a 12-seat majority.
Looking behind the curtain, fault cannot be found in the issues that typically galvanize conservatives. Easily passed was legislation that improved information provided to mothers undergoing abortions by requiring an explanation of how drug-induced abortions can be reversed in some cases.
Most of the issues where the Legislature ran aground revolve around, for lack of a better word, cronyism, giving taxpayer money to the favored few.
Perhaps the most egregious is a bill that hands out $5,000 in tax credits to encourage buying property in designated “blighted” areas. Those who don’t qualify will, of course, bear the burden of making up the lost revenue.
New ways to subsidize ethanol are always on the agenda in this area of the country, and 2019 saw the creation of a new bureaucracy, the Renewable Fuel Infrastructure Program, which will dole out $1 million in grants to gas stations, but only if they invest in infrastructure for “renewable” fuels such of E-15 blends of gasoline. More grants would be handed out under another bill if a company can prove it has created a “new” job and needs money to train workers. Each of these bills passed either unanimously or by overwhelming margins.
Other bills needlessly raised costs or added tax burdens, including legislation that forces builders to abide by expensive energy-efficiency standards and allows localities to pile on even more regulations rather than allow the buyer to decide for themselves.
A large property tax hike in Omaha (without voter approval) went with the creation of yet another bureaucracy, the Regional Metropolitan Transit Authority, whose authority to regulate and tax is justified by a planned expansion of bus service that is primarily designed to benefit Costco’s chicken processing plant.
That is not to say that there were no accomplishments conservatives can cheer. Transparency in government got a boost with legislation requiring local governments that levy occupation taxes to show which businesses are taxed, how much revenue is raised, how the revenue is used and when the tax will be eliminated. State agencies that “hid” money to avoid spending caps will no longer be able to do so under new oversight rules.
Another victory came with the elimination of excessive educational requirements for home-schoolers and graduates of private and parochial schools who seek real estate broker’s licenses.
But to bring those ratings up and give Nebraska legislators an opportunity to shine and get their fair share of conservative awards, they will have to get away from trying to use government to put a thumb on the scale for a favored few.
Larry Hart is a senior policy fellow at the American Conservative Union Foundation.
