Guest opinion: Not as conservative as we think
View Comments
Local View

Guest opinion: Not as conservative as we think

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska plays a unique role in our federal system. It is the only unicameral legislature among the 50 and is the only legislature that does not elect members by political party. That being said, it is an open secret which members are Republican and which are Democrats, and the Republicans have had the upper hand for some time.

That’s why it’s a surprise when the Legislature notched a low average score of 60%, according to the just-released state legislative ratings for 2019 published by the American Conservative Union Foundation, a drop of 10 points compared to the 2018 ratings. Only five of 49 members scored 80% or above, the conservative benchmark for receiving an award from ACUF.

Unlike some other states, this disappointing result for conservatives cannot be blamed on the midterm elections in which the “nonpartisan” Republican hold on the legislature was only slightly reduced, and they still commanded a 12-seat majority.

Looking behind the curtain, fault cannot be found in the issues that typically galvanize conservatives. Easily passed was legislation that improved information provided to mothers undergoing abortions by requiring an explanation of how drug-induced abortions can be reversed in some cases.

Most of the issues where the Legislature ran aground revolve around, for lack of a better word, cronyism, giving taxpayer money to the favored few.

Perhaps the most egregious is a bill that hands out $5,000 in tax credits to encourage buying property in designated “blighted” areas. Those who don’t qualify will, of course, bear the burden of making up the lost revenue.

New ways to subsidize ethanol are always on the agenda in this area of the country, and 2019 saw the creation of a new bureaucracy, the Renewable Fuel Infrastructure Program, which will dole out $1 million in grants to gas stations, but only if they invest in infrastructure for “renewable” fuels such of E-15 blends of gasoline. More grants would be handed out under another bill if a company can prove it has created a “new” job and needs money to train workers. Each of these bills passed either unanimously or by overwhelming margins.

Other bills needlessly raised costs or added tax burdens, including legislation that forces builders to abide by expensive energy-efficiency standards and allows localities to pile on even more regulations rather than allow the buyer to decide for themselves.

A large property tax hike in Omaha (without voter approval) went with the creation of yet another bureaucracy, the Regional Metropolitan Transit Authority, whose authority to regulate and tax is justified by a planned expansion of bus service that is primarily designed to benefit Costco’s chicken processing plant.

That is not to say that there were no accomplishments conservatives can cheer. Transparency in government got a boost with legislation requiring local governments that levy occupation taxes to show which businesses are taxed, how much revenue is raised, how the revenue is used and when the tax will be eliminated. State agencies that “hid” money to avoid spending caps will no longer be able to do so under new oversight rules.

Another victory came with the elimination of excessive educational requirements for home-schoolers and graduates of private and parochial schools who seek real estate broker’s licenses.

But to bring those ratings up and give Nebraska legislators an opportunity to shine and get their fair share of conservative awards, they will have to get away from trying to use government to put a thumb on the scale for a favored few.

Larry Hart is a senior policy fellow at the American Conservative Union Foundation.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Commentary: White people need to speak out against senseless killings of black people
Columnists

Commentary: White people need to speak out against senseless killings of black people

As a child, I grew up in abject poverty with our family being evicted often. A number of times I found myself in a poor African American neighborhoods or public housing. During those times, I was often the only white child in my class. I can say in total honesty, I was never happier as a child than when I was in those neighborhoods, housing projects or those classrooms. Ever. During the rare ...

+2
Commentary: The Obamas' official portraits are ready for White House unveiling. But Trump wants no part of the ceremony
Columnists

Commentary: The Obamas' official portraits are ready for White House unveiling. But Trump wants no part of the ceremony

  • Updated

The news that Donald Trump will likely not preside over the traditional unveiling of his predecessors' official White House portraits is disappointing, but not exactly surprising. After all, Trump and Barack Obama do not like or respect each other. The prospect of having the Obamas and a bunch of their former administration officials back in the White House for an occasion on which Trump would ...

Commentary: In a nasty push, Republicans want immunity for companies that negligently spread COVID-19
Columnists

Commentary: In a nasty push, Republicans want immunity for companies that negligently spread COVID-19

It will happen, many thousands of times, and in every conceivable permutation: People will contract COVID-19 because of someone else's actions and will seek compensation. How should we handle such liability claims as a society? Mitch McConnell, gatekeeper of the Senate, has an idea. First, immunize all businesses. It would mean, as an example, that even if your boss fails to provide safeguards ...

+3
Commentary: No one put a knee in his neck: A cop tortured and killed George Floyd on camera, yet it took four days to arrest him
Columnists

Commentary: No one put a knee in his neck: A cop tortured and killed George Floyd on camera, yet it took four days to arrest him

Imagine if you killed somebody on your job, and all you got that day was fired. You go into work the next day, return the keycard you swipe every morning when you get on the elevator, pack the things from your desk, toss out whatever food you have in the pantry refrigerator and say goodbye to your co-workers before two security guards escort you out of the building. And, let's just say this ...

+2
Commentary: George W. Bush: We rise or fall together — and we are determined to rise
Columnists

Commentary: George W. Bush: We rise or fall together — and we are determined to rise

This is a solemn and challenging time in the life of our nation and world. A remorseless, invisible enemy threatens the elderly and vulnerable among us - and some of the healthiest, too. It challenges our sense of safety, security and community. Our children are separated from their teachers and their friends in a way that is hard for them to understand. Many have lost loved ones, jobs and ...

Commentary: Twitter waited three years too long to enforce its rules on Trump
Columnists

Commentary: Twitter waited three years too long to enforce its rules on Trump

President Donald Trump has finally goaded Twitter into starting the fight that Trump has been itching to have. Unfortunately for the social media giant, it's a fight Twitter cannot win anymore - and one that Trump and his allies do not want to end. Over the course of his term, the president has flouted Twitter's terms of service countless times with impunity as he's used the platform to launch ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News