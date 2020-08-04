Guest opinion: Legacy of taking a stand

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Nebraska's U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse continues his hate-him then love-him relationship with the president, I offer these three words of advice: Margaret Chase Smith.

Every Nebraskan knows that Sasse has branded fellow Republican Donald Trump a “megalomaniac strongman” and blasted his “amoralistic” rhetoric, even as he almost always votes the president’s way and welcomed Trump’s endorsing his re-election bid. What you might not know is that it was Smith, the only woman in the Senate, who set the model 70 years ago for taking on a demagogue in her ranks.

The Maine Republican paid dearly at the time, but history has rewarded her courage in a way that should inspire Sasse and give him the guts he sometimes lacks.

The bully Smith took on was Sen. Joe McCarthy, and she did it in the early years of his jihad against communism, when there was a chance of containing the damage. Smith met McCarthy years before at a dinner party and was charmed. The two shared a dread about Soviet subversion, and McCarthy not only named her to the investigations subcommittee where he was ranking Republican but touted her as a future vice presidential nominee.