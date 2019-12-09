Guest Opinion: Focus on serious crimes, not marijuana

Missourians passed Amendment 2 to legalize medical marijuana because they knew that the decades of fear-mongering and scare tactics around marijuana were unfounded. Many also take the view that the government should not criminalize people who are simply seeking relief for a serious, often painful, health issue. I agree; the decision to use medical marijuana should be made by patients and their doctors, not politicians.

Just like Nebraska, lawmakers in Missouri’s state legislature had ignored the will of their constituents, many of whom were patients or family members witnessing a loved one suffer. Thankfully, the ballot measure process allowed voters to go around their legislators who clung to decades-old “reefer madness” visions of a totally drug-free world that is simply not possible.

It’s time for Nebraska to turn the corner and join the 33 U.S. states with functional medical marijuana programs. If the Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana campaign succeeds, the will of the people will finally prevail on this critical issue.

Take it from me: As a former police chief, I can tell you that legalizing medical marijuana is the right thing to do.

Betty Taylor is the retired police chief of Winfield, Missouri. She is a speaker for Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP), a nonprofit group of police, prosecutors, judges, and other law enforcement officials working to improve the criminal justice system.

