Guest Opinion: Don't overregulate Nebraska railroads

The importance of transportation to Nebraska consumers and the economy, including sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing, cannot be overstated. Located with access to key markets in the Midwest and beyond, Nebraska plays a key role in U.S. and international supply chains.

These systems have come under increased pressure in recent months, causing Americans to better understand the complexities of how goods get to market while unfortunately feeling the pain of increased prices, in part, due to logistics constraints.

Federal policymakers like President Biden and Sen. Deb Fischer have rightly turned their attention to finding ways to improve the situation and empower private businesses to better deploy their resources. Unfortunately, the White House is also pursuing regulations that would hinder progress, particularly as it relates to private freight railroads that have a major presence in Nebraska and that make the state’s economy hum.

Put simply, President Biden and his team must stop efforts that would overregulate freight railroads like BNSF, Union Pacific and others.