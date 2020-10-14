Guest column: Targeting the wrong loans

Recently, Nebraska politicians and activists have been attacking payday lending, and an initiative has been put on the ballot (Nebraska Initiative 428) to cap loan interest rates at 36%.
The motivation is to prevent consumers from taking on insurmountable debt. Though well-intentioned, policies to cap interest rates would make payday lenders unprofitable and thereby eliminate what is often the only source of available credit for many Americans.
The Journal Star has endorsed a yes vote on Initiative 428, but the issue deserves a more thoughtful discussion than three sentences at the end of another endorsement column ("Gambling, payday loan initiatives should pass," Sept. 17), and the whole issue of payday loans needs to be put into perspective.
Nebraskans should understand that hardly any consumers are complaining about payday loans. In 2019, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau received literally only one(!) complaint about payday, title or personal loans from Nebraskans, and in 2020 from Nebraska, the bureau received four complaints — only four!
Instead of focusing on payday loans, policymakers should focus on the true debt crisis in America: Student loans. Why do policymakers ignore student debt and focus on payday lending? It’s politics: Payday lending offers easy soundbites about interest rates and vulnerable consumers; student loans sound like they serve a noble purpose for upwardly mobile youth.
A payday loan is a small-dollar loan ranging from $50 to $1,000. Borrowers pay back the loan in full, plus the interest rate, usually within 14 days. These types of loans are usually taken out by individuals who need money for an expense before their next paycheck — individuals who, without this credit, would otherwise be unable to afford an unexpected expense. Four in 10 Americans lack the savings to cover an emergency expense of $400, according the Federal Reserve Bank.
Some policymakers claim that payday lenders are predatory. Yet much of the time, the only financial help people can get is from a payday lender. In fact, 42% of people have non-prime credit scores and thus often rely on alternative forms of credit. Payday loans provide privacy, speed, convenience and flexibility.
Payday lending often serves as a vehicle for people with non-prime credit scores to establish or raise their credit scores — a benefit that provides longer-term dignity and upward mobility and goes beyond the short-term need to pay the bills.
Moreover, this is debt that consumers take on with eyes wide open, as grown adults — payday borrowers understand very clearly what they are taking on for a short, foreseeable period. Thus, they should be capable of making their own informed decisions based on their specific needs, without the government limiting their credit options.
By contrast, the student loan market serves consumers who often take on loans blindly, have no experience with debt and are arguably the most ignorant group of consumers. Being a student myself, I can attest to this.
Although interest rates for payday loans seem high, it actually doesn’t add up to a whole lot, as the interest is accumulated over only a matter of weeks. Over the many years of a student loan’s term, the total interest for an undergraduate is typically well over 100% and can often be as high as 300%.
Student loan debt is now at $1.6 trillion, according to CNBC, and 44 million Americans are burdened by it. Nebraska residents alone owe $7.3 billion in student loan debt, for an average of $30,595 per borrower, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
By contrast, 15 million Americans use small-dollar loans, with a total debt load that is dwarfed by student loan debt. In Nebraska each year, total payday loan transactions measure in the millions of dollars, not billions, with an average transaction size of only $362, according to the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance.
The keys to good consumer financial policy are inclusion, access, innovation, and strong regulation — not restrictions.
Policymakers should ensure access to all types of loans, including payday loans, and shift some energy towards alleviating the student debt crisis.
Adam Erickson is a digital content contributor for the Minnesota Republic at the University of Minnesota.
