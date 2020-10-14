Guest column: Targeting the wrong loans

A payday loan is a small-dollar loan ranging from $50 to $1,000. Borrowers pay back the loan in full, plus the interest rate, usually within 14 days. These types of loans are usually taken out by individuals who need money for an expense before their next paycheck — individuals who, without this credit, would otherwise be unable to afford an unexpected expense. Four in 10 Americans lack the savings to cover an emergency expense of $400, according the Federal Reserve Bank.

Some policymakers claim that payday lenders are predatory. Yet much of the time, the only financial help people can get is from a payday lender. In fact, 42% of people have non-prime credit scores and thus often rely on alternative forms of credit. Payday loans provide privacy, speed, convenience and flexibility.

Payday lending often serves as a vehicle for people with non-prime credit scores to establish or raise their credit scores — a benefit that provides longer-term dignity and upward mobility and goes beyond the short-term need to pay the bills.

Moreover, this is debt that consumers take on with eyes wide open, as grown adults — payday borrowers understand very clearly what they are taking on for a short, foreseeable period. Thus, they should be capable of making their own informed decisions based on their specific needs, without the government limiting their credit options.