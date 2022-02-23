Guest column: Racial impact statements can help address disparities

There’s a reason you’ll find statues of a blindfolded Lady Justice in many courts and law offices. The idea is that who we are shouldn’t serve as a predictor of how likely it is that we’ll find ourselves involved in the criminal legal system nor should it determine our outcomes.

In Nebraska, the principle is enshrined in the state motto: Equality Before the Law.

The motto, unfortunately, is more of an aspiration for the state, since Nebraskans of color continue to be starkly overrepresented throughout its legal system.

Recent reporting from the Lincoln Journal Star has highlighted how Nebraska’s criminal legal system is experiencing the inevitable consequence of short-sighted policies enacted in the 1990s that prioritized long-term sentences with mandatory minimum terms. Such sentences have been disproportionately imposed on Black and Latinx people in the state.

At the Sentencing Project, we work daily to address and ultimately end these disparities. That’s why we are encouraging Nebraska lawmakers to fix the mistakes of the past and scale back the state’s extreme racial disparities in state imprisonment by passing LB814. Introduced by Sen. Terrell McKinney, LB814 provides a straightforward opportunity to inform policy-making through the adoption of racial impact statements.

Black Americans are incarcerated in state prisons across the country at nearly five times the rate of white Americans, and Latinx individuals are 1.3 times as likely to be incarcerated than non-Latinx white Americans.

In Nebraska, the ratio is 9 to 1, one of the highest in the nation. Compared to white individuals, Nebraska incarcerates Latinx individuals at a rate of 2 to 1. Black people comprise 5% of the state’s population but 28% of the prison population.

Disparities accumulate as people travel through the system, with diversion offered to white people but not offered to Black people nearly as frequently, despite similar crime rates for most offenses. University of Nebraska-Omaha researchers identify disparities being at the point of arrest. The Sentencing Project’s research on life imprisonment finds that among the 970 people serving life sentences, 340 (35%) are Black.

LB814 is a measure that directs the office of Legislative Research to provide racial impact statements for proposed laws relating to the criminal legal and youth justice systems. The bill would govern a process summarizing the estimated impact of a legislative bill on racial and ethnic communities to measure the estimated impact of existing or potential racial disparities.

Like fiscal statements estimating how much a bill would cost to implement, these statements would be just one more tool for state senators to assess the impact of legislation.

Recently, other states advanced measures similar to LB814. Last year, lawmakers in Maine, Maryland and Virginia adopted racial impact statement laws. States with the nation’s highest disparities, like Nebraska, have a special responsibility to implement these statements.

While prison population growth has slowed or even reversed in most states in the past 10 years due to sentencing reforms and early release mechanisms, Nebraska is one of only four states that has increased its prison population, now holding roughly four times the number of prisoners it had in 1980. Consequently, Nebraska now has one of the most overcrowded prison systems in the United States.

It’s well past time for this state to implement a systemic way to combat indirect and direct bias that has created its unacceptable disparate treatment of people of color.

Ashley Nellis is a senior research analyst at The Sentencing Project, a national nonprofit organization focused on criminal legal reform and based in Washington, D.C..

