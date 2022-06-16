Guest column: Nomi Health delivered for state

When the Nebraska state auditor issued a report earlier this month, more than $10 billion in bookkeeping errors cast doubt on how the state responded to COVID over the past two years.

The Journal Star's editorial board took a position on the state auditor's report ("Auditor report shows danger of no-bid contract," June 10). Regrettably, what was written missed how Nebraska performed during COVID and the key role Nomi Health, the company the state worked with, played in the state's success. What the editorial board failed to include in their write-up is noteworthy.

Nomi Health was awarded a contract in April of 2020 to provide 1.2 million COVID-19 test kits. In fact, the letter from the state auditor read, “DAS did provide a list showing that a total of 1,230,000 test kits were received; however, this listing was not able to be traced to supporting documentation, such as packing slips or inbound receipts.”

Since someone in DAS did not attach these packing slips to the invoice, the insinuation then was that they must not have been received. In fact, all test kits were received.

And the auditor’s letter goes on to say, “records of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) show that tests were administered at TestNebraska sites in these months. According to DHHS electronic lab records, a minimum of 789,400 tests were performed. A count of warehouse inventory accounts for an additional 206,500 test kits, providing support for receipt of at least 995,900 test kits Nomi Health Inc. provided documentation supporting over 1.2 million test kits, and the contract was fulfilled.”

All tests were delivered, as DHHS, DAS and Nomi Health have said they were.

Nomi Health did not form its business to provide COVID testing. It was founded in 2019 with a mission to rewire health care from the inside out – to extract the extreme inefficiency and costs bogging down America’s health care system by delivering and paying for care more directly.

When the pandemic turned the industry upside down, it put its mission front and center to meet the needs of nearly 15 million Americans across more than 15 states in the face of COVID. One million Nebraskans were served by TestNebraska. More than 1.5 million online testing assessments were completed at testing sites across the state.

Nomi Health provided testing access to all long-term care facilities in the state, more than a dozen colleges and universities in testing locations outside of major metro areas. The accuracy of TestNebraska was validated time and again by the state’s public health officials partnering with the state and with CHI Health, the local CLIA-certified lab chosen by the state.

In December 2021, Politico released its State Pandemic Scorecard showing how each state’s decisions impacted lives, jobs, education and social well-being. Nebraska came out No. 1. In a separate report card that looked holistically at all states, Nebraska scored second in the nation (right behind Utah).

The way Nebraska delivered testing to its residents warrants better context, and what both the state audit and the Journal Star's position fails to mention are these facts. We know that all use of tax dollars warrants accountability, and we welcome it. What readers of this Opinion page need to know is how well Nebraskans fared in the end.

Mark Newman is founder and CEO of Nomi Health and lives in Utah.

