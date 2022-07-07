Guest column: Helping hurting warriors

Gov. Pete Ricketts recently convened an event in Lincoln to discuss the troubling rate of suicide among military veterans. Reports indicate that 87 vets have taken their life in the past two years in Nebraska alone.

Nationally, the statistics are just as troubling, with the rate of veterans committing suicide per 100,000 people nearly double that of the general population, and active duty military suicides also alarmingly high.

Some may believe that the situation should improve following the American withdrawal from wars abroad, but veteran advocates like me think differently.

In addition to lasting psychological trauma for some service members, there is reason to be concerned about lasting physiological issues that could lead to suicidal behavior down the road. Of particular concern is the exposure of thousands of service members to blast waves or other aspects of standard training and operations, resulting in undiagnosed traumatic brain injury (TBI).

The complex rubric of post-traumatic stress disorder, moral injury, substance use disorder and TBI (diagnosed or undiagnosed) is often characterized as “invisible wounds.”

In the military, mBTIs are commonplace and can be sustained in many ways, “including athletics, recreational activities, physical training, falls, motor-vehicle accidents and exposure to explosive blasts,” researchers reported in the Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.

A 2018 study published in the journal Psychological Services found that post-9-11 veterans with a history of traumatic brain injuries were at much greater risk for considering suicide.

What’s more, service members may still be sustaining mild traumatic brain injuries in their current training. We simply don’t know at what level of typical training and operations are they sustained.

Ricketts’ advocacy and involvement in the “Governor’s Challenge” to Prevent Suicide among Service Members, Veterans and Families is commendable. That project of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Health Administration and Department of Health and Human Services provides useful guidance for helping veterans, including addressing that many veterans are not in touch with critical services.

Yet meaningful progress will come down to greater connection at the “deck plate” and grassroots level – particularly peer-to-peer within the military community.

Put simply, service members and veterans are all too often disconnected from peers, friends, family and support systems. At the same time, vets can be burdened with moral injury from their experiences. The traumas and undiagnosed traumatic brain injury can impact and erode a person’s sense of hope.

Invisible wounds are not invisible to those who struggle every day with them or to their families who desperately try to support their loved ones. They are invisible to the rest of us and a system that is largely blind to them.

The Warrior Call initiative, a project of the Troops First Foundation, is designed to create greater connection. The campaign’s motto calls on all Americans, but especially those who have worn or are wearing the uniform, to make a call, take a call and have an honest conversation.

Pick up the phone or schedule a face-to-face and ask how a service member or veteran is doing. And, if needed, point this individual to resources, such as those hosted by Vets 4 Warriors. It may not be an easy conversation, but it could save a life, particularly if done habitually.

Calls to warriors empower families and communities to know what to look for — and more importantly what to do — before their family member or friend is in crisis. The idea is born out of years of touring military bases like Offutt Air Force Base and speaking to those in service.

Warrior Call is no panacea, but we also know from firsthand experience can it help people from descending into dangerous isolation.

To shine more attention on the need for greater connection with vets, National Warrior Call Day will take place the Sunday after Veterans Day, and we are asking for the support of U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse in gaining official congressional recognition of the effort.

Our hope is that with National Warrior Call Day on the calendar every year, and with efforts like those championed by Ricketts, Nebraskans and all Americans can help save lives. We can’t wait any longer for greater connection to our warriors.