Guest column: Fix child sex abuse law

Given that the predator and wrongdoers silence victims, it seems only fair to give them the time and voice that was stolen from them. Since 2002, 24 states, D.C., and Guam, passed laws that revived expired civil SOLs. In addition, 10 states eliminated some civil SOLs. Thirty-seven states, the federal government, and D.C. extended the civil SOLs, and seven states extended and eliminated at least some civil SOLs. Some states have enacted second and third windows; those include Delaware, Hawaii and California. In 2021, Kentucky, Arkansas, Nevada, Colorado, Louisiana and Maine have passed revival legislation.

Why civil law reform?

Our civil justice system has a longer reach and can go where our criminal system cannot. For starters, criminal laws cannot be applied retroactively. The Supreme Court in Stogner v. California made this clear. So, that leaves only one option for victims – revive the civil laws. Yet, it does more than give victims the justice, accountability and healing they so deserve. It does something of equal or greater importance for society – it exposes hidden sexual predators and bad actors, and in doing so, it makes our children safer.