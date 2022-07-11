Guest column: Destigmatize mental illness

After each horrific mass murder, be it at Buffalo, New York, or Uvalde, Texas, there were outcries, especially from politicians, that “mental health is a large contributor” to violence. Some would directly declare “mental illness pulls the trigger.” The mass shootings are beyond words, and the carnage is so senseless that it defies humanity. It seems easy to exclaim what sane mind would commit a crime to which heaven and earth would wail against.

The media, social and mainstream, and the public quickly chime in and mental illness is blamed.

No, America does not have a monopoly of mental illness. Mental illness exists around the world. Every country has it. Yet, America retains the No. 1 ranking in mass shootings among industrialized and developed countries since 1998.

According to The New York Times, the number of mass shootings in developed countries between 1998 and 2019:

United States, 101; France, eight; Germany, five; Canada, four; Finland, three; Belgium, Czech Republic, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland, two each; Australia, Austria, Croatia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, Slovakia and United Kingdom, one each.

The National Alliance of the Mentally Ill indicated, “If this were a mental health issue and this was the only issue involved here, what you would see is roughly the same number of mass shootings around the world, and we’re not seeing that.”

Forty years of research show that only 5% of violence in the United States can be attributed to mental illness. In other words, even if the portion of violence caused by mental disorders was prevented, approximately 95% of violence that currently occurs would continue.

In fact, few people with mental issues are violent. The most commonly diagnosed mental disorders — depression and anxiety, for example – are not associated with violence. And research has repeatedly found that severe mental illness, including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, does not predict future violence.

Moreover, people experiencing mental illness are much more likely to be victims of violence.

The American Psychological Association estimates that 1 out of 5 adults in the U.S. has a diagnosable mental illness. According to the 2020 census, this is roughly 52 millions adults. These tens of millions of Americans are not full of hatred, racism, isolation, despair and self-loathing.

Conflating mental illness with terrorism is inaccurate and impedes progress on either area. There is no factual link between mental illness and violence against others.

Mental illness is not an excuse for bad, aggressive or violent behavior. Crime and psychology. The two are not synonymous. Hate is not a mental illness. Neither is murder.

The U.S. mental health system is far from perfect. Mental illness is certainly a problem in this country. Our patients, friends and family members with mental illness deserve better than to be America’s scapegoat.

So between “call for actions” and “offers of thoughts and prayers,” politicians, media and the public should not perpetuate baseless stereotypes that people with mental disorders are dangerous.

Of course, no person who commits a mass shooting is, in a basic sense, mentally healthy.

At the least, they can be diagnosed with personality disorder. Personality disorder has many types, and even an individual with antisocial personality features has choices.

Studies on mass shooters show that mass shooters do not just suddenly snap; they decide. They develop violent ideas that stem from entrenched grievances, rage and despair. In many cases they feel justified in their actions and regard killing as the sole solution to a problem. The popular claim that mental illness produces such attacks erroneously implies that mass shooters are “insane,” as if they are disconnected from reality, committing impulsive violent acts.

Blaming mass shootings on mental illness, instead of discussing factors that are actually predictive of violence — such as substance abuse, childhood physical abuse, intimate partner violence, easy access to assault weapons – prevents meaningful change.

At a time when change is imperative, further scapegoating of mental health is unwarranted, counterproductive and harmful.