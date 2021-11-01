Guest Column: Cleaning up the Cornhusker State

Our nation’s capital is not a place known for its ability to get things done. Pick any problem debated in Washington, D.C., over the years, and Congress has probably found a way not to act on it.

But after years of failed “infrastructure weeks,” both sides of the aisle came together in the U.S. Senate this past August to deliver the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Outside of the halls of Congress, most folks don’t spend too much time discussing infrastructure, but this tangible framework of our country -- from sturdy roads and clean pipes -- plays a critical role in maintaining public health and our environment.

This important, truly bipartisan legislation features a major transportation, clean water and power infrastructure package that will have a big impact on Nebraska.

In particular, this bill makes a number of first-time and landmark investments to help improve Nebraska’s water quality. And we need it.

Nebraska is home to an estimated 97,000 lead pipes, the 15th-most of any state in the union. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has said that no level of lead exposure is safe and that lead is particularly harmful to children.