Guest column: Bill would help folks clear red tape, get to work

With labor shortages growing, a new bill in the Nebraska Legislature would slash through the state’s thicket of licensing red tape.

Today, Nebraska licenses more than 170 different occupations, covering almost one-fifth of the state’s entire workforce. But the state’s rigid licensing laws make it harder for people to find work, especially for those coming from out of state or out of prison. Fortunately, LB16, sponsored by Sen. Tom Briese, would achieve two vital reforms.

First, LB16 would promote interstate mobility through universal license recognition. Under the bill, Nebraska would recognize any license issued by another state or the military, provided it meets a handful of common-sense conditions. The license must have been held for at least a year, is still in good standing and covers a similar scope of practice to Nebraska’s version.

Rather than force newcomers to potentially waste hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars on classes that teach what they already know, LB16 would save them the trouble. After all, workers don’t lose their skills and expertise when they cross state lines.

Reform in other states has already started to reap rewards. Take Arizona. Since 2019, when Arizona enacted universal license recognition, the state has granted more than 6,000 licenses, according to the Goldwater Institute.

As more jobs have gone remote during the pandemic, America’s workforce will become more mobile than ever. For states to remain competitive, labor market flexibility is vital. In fact, 19 states have already enacted some form of universal license recognition — including every single one of Nebraska’s neighbors.

Second, to help people with criminal records find work and re-enter society, LB16 would eliminate many unfair licensing restrictions. If enacted, applicants could only be disqualified if they had been convicted of a crime that “directly and specifically relates” to the job at hand. Before they can deny a license application, the licensing board must offer the applicant an opportunity to be heard and make their case.

Under LB16, boards wouldn’t be able to disqualify candidates based on nonviolent misdemeanors, juvenile adjudications or arrests that didn’t result in a conviction. In addition, the reform would ban boards from considering convictions that happened more than three years ago, though that time limit would not apply to felonies involving violence, sexual abuse or fraud. Although LB16 exempts a handful of licenses, the licenses that are affected would have some of the nation’s best protections for ex-offenders.

Since a steady job is one of the best ways to prevent re-offending, laws that limit employment opportunities may actually worsen public safety. One study from Arizona State University found that states with more burdensome licensing laws have increasing rates of recidivism compared to those with lower burdens. In fact, when it came to influencing a state’s recidivism rate, “the occupational licensing burden was second only to the overall labor market conditions” in that state.

Meanwhile, providing a fresh start lets more individuals prosper. For instance, after Illinois eliminated many licensing barriers for ex-offenders, nearly 3,200 people have become licensed, according to a report by the Institute for Justice, Barred from Working.

That includes people like Lisa Creason, who wanted to become a nurse but was disqualified due to a 30-year-old conviction. Refusing to give up, Lisa urged Illinois lawmakers to change the law. In the end, she won. Now Lisa is one of the more than 1,000 nurses with criminal records who have been licensed since the reform.

LB16 is a common-sense reform that has won the support of a broad, bipartisan coalition, including the Platte Institute, the ACLU of Nebraska and the Institute for Justice.