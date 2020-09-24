Guest column: Be patient with vote count

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like many, I have often gathered with family and friends on election night to watch the results, celebrate when they’re good and commiserate when they’re bad. But this year, my tradition won’t be the same, and not just because the Centers for Disease Control warns against large gatherings.

What will be different this election night? The big difference is that it is unlikely we’ll have a final tally of votes on election night.

Nearly 75% of the electorate can vote remotely this year, and many are more likely to do so because of the pandemic. This means the count will be slower.

In some states, poll workers can’t begin to count ballots before election day regardless of when they’re received, while in others, ballots need only be mailed by Election Day and of course can’t be counted until they’re received. A slow count simply reflects our unusual times. It has nothing to do with the legitimacy of the process.

President Trump has falsely claimed that mail-in voting will produce “the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” but voting by mail is common, and voter fraud is very rare.