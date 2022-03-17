Guest column: A perspective from Texas on abortion legislation

We are Texans through and through. Two from Dallas and two from McAllen, a small town on the border with Mexico. Last month, we traveled to Lincoln – a first for all of us – in the dead of winter, compelled to testify against the dangerous legislation to ban abortion in Nebraska.

Please don’t let Nebraska be the next Texas.

Six months ago, Texas implemented the most extreme abortion ban in our country’s history. SB8 bans abortion after six weeks, before most people know they are pregnant, and it has had devastating effects on our friends, neighbors, communities and particularly people already facing barriers to health care.

Every day, we help pregnant people grapple with the impact of what it means to live in a state without safe and legal abortion.

Now, many people in Texas are terrified of becoming or being pregnant.

We help Texans access abortion care by providing financial assistance and practical support in the form of lodging, travel, food assistance and childcare.

As an abortion fund in Texas, we have seen firsthand the impact that abortion bans like LB933 cause. We have conversations with people every day who need to access abortion care for the betterment of their own lives, and their families’ lives, because they are already navigating so many systemic barriers to make ends meet. For example, having to sacrifice meals in order to feed their families, facing loss of wages to care for family members, and so on. This will be the reality for the residents of Nebraska should LB933 be passed into law.

It makes no sense to force people to travel out of state for health care under any circumstances. Since S.B. 8 first went into effect in Texas on Sept. 1, Planned Parenthood health centers in surrounding states have seen a 1,082% increase in patients with Texas ZIP codes seeking abortion, compared to September 2020 and 2019.

Patients have traveled from Texas to Arkansas, California and as far as New York for health care. There is no justification for the trauma inflicted on people seeking abortion care, for the criminalization of a simple health care procedure, and for the blatant disregard for our own privacy and health care decisions. Our bodily autonomy is not a political playground.

The four of us are all proud women of color and, as always, we find our communities disproportionately impacted by further restrictions to abortion. Once again, we are the collateral damage. We know that persistent structural racism plays a significant role in the connection between abortion restrictions and maternal mortality. We also know that abortion restrictions directly impact people of color and Indigenous people.

Banning abortion, as we have seen in Texas, will not benefit pregnant people at all. People deserve to live full lives and plan futures with dignity and sustainability. A complete and total abortion ban, which is what LB933 is striving for, will strip people of their ability to take ownership of their own life decisions.

Nebraska’s elected officials should focus on protecting the rights of the people they serve and pass legislation that secures the safety of those needing a full range of medical care, including abortion. Nebraskans deserve the entire spectrum of comprehensive reproductive health care, not government invasion of their bodies.

Please learn from us. You don’t want Nebraska to be like Texas.

Michelle Anderson is policy director at Afiya Center. Cerita Burrell is director of programs at Afiya Center. Cathy Torres is organizing manager at Frontera Fund. Aileen Garza is on the board of directors at Frontera Fund.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0