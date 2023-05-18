“Reviewing the history of this Indian question … the fact can be established that every time we have had an Indian war or an Indian depredation, the white man has been the aggressor — has been responsible for the loss of blood and treasure that has ensued. We have taken possession of the land of the Indian; we have dispossessed him of his home, of that which by nature rightfully belonged to him, without making just compensation.”

This speech was delivered in 1892 to the House of Representatives by my great-grandfather, Omer Madison Kem, a Populist representing Nebraska’s 3rd District.

When I first read these words in 2017, I felt a surge of excitement, even pride. It seemed a valiant moment; here was my ancestor indicting the very system of genocidal removal that he himself, a settler in Custer Country, had benefited from, the very system, you could say, that had delivered him to the floor on which he stood. But righteous speeches are one thing, and actions, so much harder, are another.

In the 1880s the Choctaw and Cherokee nations began drilling for oil in Indian Territory. As the market for “black gold” grew, so too did settler desire for that oil-rich land.

Just as Kem was pronouncing his outrage about Indian dispossession, as a member of the Committee on Indian Affairs, he was preparing a bill designed to administer another wave of displacement.

More than 2 million acres of Native land had been opened to settlers. Kem’s bill did nothing to support Native sovereignty. Instead, it addressed a different concern: Kem wanted the land divvied up among whites through a lottery system rather than a rush. Settlers must acquire this land, he said, “in accordance with justice, honesty and civilization.”

The U.S. Postal Service's decision to honor Ponca Chief Standing Bear is an important act of recognition. In Standing Bear, v. George Crook (1879) Standing Bear and his followers had won the right to be deemed legal “persons,” which not only set them free from arrest, but also paved the way to citizenship (45 years later).

Moreover, because of the national attention the trial received, people all over the U.S., and especially in Boston, New York and Philadelphia, were moved to support “Indian reform.” In 1887, that reform was put into law with the passage of the Dawes Act, “An Act to Provide for the Allotment of Lands in Severalty to Indians on the Various Reservations.”

The Dawes Act was believed by many to be the answer to the problem of ever shrinking and encroached upon Native land. If Native people owned their own plots like settlers did, it was argued, then they would no longer be victims of land theft, and their lands would no longer be vulnerable to the whims of the federal government.

However, in practice the Dawes Act led to a decrease of Native-owned lands by almost two-thirds, from 138 million acres in 1887 to 48 million in 1934. Allotments were granted to heads of households, but any land beyond that was considered “surplus” and was immediately made available for sale to whites (usually to wealthy investors).

The Dawes Act had consequences for the Standing Bear Poncas in particular. In 1881 the Northern Poncas had returned to their reservation of over 90,000 acres along the Niobrara River. Ten years later, it was allotted. Seventy thousand surplus acres were sold to speculators, who then resold them to settlers at a profit. By 1939 the Poncas had barely 1,000 acres left.

The trial of Standing Bear was a victory for Native people, and yet the moment was quickly subsumed under the settler-colonial nation’s continued aggressions, now in the form of what Patrick Wolfe calls “a paper-trail of tears,” a process my great-grandfather helped administer and from which he and his descendants profited.

As Patricia Limerick puts it, the history of the West (of the entire United States) can be boiled down to a very simple equation: “Some people occupied land that other people wanted.”