George Will: Penchant for the long view

It is, said Zhou, "too soon to say." China's archives show that Zhou was referring to the 1968 Paris riots, but Blinken's citing of this story indicates an admirable penchant for the long view: It is too soon to give up on engagement with China. Besides, a U.S.-China "decoupling" is neither possible nor in either nation's interest.

Blinken emphasizes that U.S. diplomacy cannot ignore China's economic heft because many U.S. allies see economic opportunities in, and have dependencies on, China, even if they resent China's coercive tactics.

U.S. patience does not, however, imply passivity when it comes to enforcing the rules to which China purports to subscribe -- commercial or otherwise. Blinken recalls that in 2013 when China declared, without legal basis, an "air defense identification zone" in international airspace, then-Vice President Joe Biden was dispatched to Beijing to say that the United States would ignore the zone -- and would (it did) send aircraft through it.

Meanwhile, there are allies to be cultivated. What has been said of Brazil -- that it is the country of the future and always will be -- might be said of India. It will, however, supplant China in this decade as the world's most populous nation.