Gary Franks: Democrats can't go it alone

Here’s a sure-fire way a major part of the BBB bill could be adopted with a significant number of Republican votes. This plan would help bring America together and help end the gridlock in Congress.

The merits of each new social program offered in BBB should be evaluated, tested, and debated by Congress. The best test is to pay for the program by eliminating or reducing the federal spending on one or some of the 80-plus social welfare programs already on the books at an annual cost of nearly $1 trillion.

This could not only give the Biden administration a legitimate means of showing how it would be paid for, but it would result in no new taxes being imposed on Americans. Republicans could embrace this. The left gets new social spending programs, and the right gets fiscal responsibility. The country ultimately wins. The losers would be Japan and China who have already allowed us to borrow over $2 trillion and would welcome lending us more.

It would be a true test, a true debate. Sell your new program accompanied by an offset to the budget.

Taxing the rich as the go-to solution is incredibly old. I would guess every populist Democrat has promoted this theme. I beat a classic tax-and-spend liberal in 1990.