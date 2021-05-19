Eugene Robinson: Normal feels glorious

The details of the new guidance on COVID-19 from federal health officials may be a bit confusing, but the gist is clear: If you are fully vaccinated, you can resume something that resembles normal life. And having done so myself, let me assure you: It is glorious.

Some basic cautions remain. Don't do anything you know is stupid. Keep a mask handy, and wear it when appropriate. Be kind, and do your best not to make other people uncomfortable. Realize that unforeseen circumstances, among them the emergence of vaccine-resistant virus strains, could set us back. But for now, those of us who are vaccinated can come out of our bunkers and reengage with the world, assuming we remember how.

On Saturday, my wife and I had dinner with some dear friends. We'd all had our vaccinations, and we were all past the waiting period for maximum immunity, so we ate inside their house. We even hugged hello and goodbye. Nothing about the evening would have been in any way remarkable two years ago. And nothing about it would have been remotely possible since the advent of COVID-19 restrictions and precautions last spring.