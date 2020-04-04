Esther Cepeda: Writing our own survival story

You have to understand -- we are in the middle of a worldwide pandemic. People are suffering. Isolation is grinding people down. What better escape could there be than to read about triumph over adversity?

"In the Heart of the Sea" details agony, yes, but also provides a lot of amazing insight into the world the sailors grew up in, and returned to, after their voyages to the ends of the earth searching for whales.

Surprisingly, though, even as I went on to enjoy the gory details of what it was really like to find yourself in a wreck out at sea after a giant whale came at you -- Oh the thirst, the sorrow, the CANNIBALISM! -- so many other slices of life stayed with me.

Nantucket was a real woman's scene, it turns out. According to Philbrick, Quakerism was the dominant religious and social driver of the community, and it put an emphasis on spiritual and intellectual equality between men and women