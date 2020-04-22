Esther Cepeda: Time to reimagine school

Yesterday, he seemed exceptionally down. When I asked him what was wrong, he said he felt hopeless because, "Zoom classes really suck." He also wasn't able to work with his teacher on his welding projects, and who knows when those sessions could be made up. In effect, he didn't see any way forward for himself within the current and unknowable future of education.

The middle and high school students are their own puzzle. They're just capable enough to mostly manage their own e-learning -- and savvy enough with computers to evade actual e-classes.

The historian and author Angie Maxwell recently shared this story on Twitter: "Found the kid playing with her dog instead of Zooming with her teacher. She told me not to worry. She took a screenshot of herself 'paying attention,' then cut her video & replaced it with the picture. 'It's a gallery view of 20 kids, mom. They can't tell.' She is 10. ... She says she took a full-screen screen shot, cropped it, made it a virtual background, and covered the webcam with a sock. Yes, I'm both proud and scared."

And of course, there is everything in between, from students asking their teachers for more assignments (yes, these students really do exist) to those who are turning in super shoddy work late and putting in the most minimal effort possible in a show meant to appease parents and teachers alike.