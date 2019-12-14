Esther Cepeda: Only time will tell on trade deal

This strikes me as fanciful.

Our neighbor to the south has the labor-friendliest president in decades. But the unions and labor courts in Mexico have the reputation of being as corrupt as the government they no doubt collude with to keep wages low enough to lure the U.S. and other manufacturers to relocate their operations to the border.

Part of the reason is that, for everyone, but especially for the Mexican people who live in the direst poverty you could imagine, low wages are infinitely better than no wages.

In 2015, I was in Juarez touring factories and the shantytowns where the workers live. I visited a plant that boasted $16 billion in revenue per year, but the workers there averaged $200 per month, with possible cash bonuses for attendance, punctuality and productivity totaling maybe another $140 per month. Supervisors and other higher-paid workers could make anywhere from $430 to $600 per month.

Think about what kind of economic and living conditions make a job that pays roughly $300 a rational choice for people trying to feed their families.

At the time, economists had concluded that NAFTA's original promises of closing the wage gap between Mexican and U.S. workers never panned out and that inequality in Mexico had actually gone up.