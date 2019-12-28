Esther Cepeda: Legend of the family dinner

But, like so many other pieces of educational advice that seem like a slam-dunk to people with means, family dinners are neither a magical cure to what ails modern public education nor an adequate counter to families' economic struggles.

To start, though the majority (almost 71%) of children under 18 live in two-parent households, nearly 30% live either with one parent or with no parents at all. It's hard for kids to hear the interplay between two adults engaging in mature conversations about the world when there's only one caregiver present who's probably just doing the best they can to get dinner on the table.

And about those two-parent homes -- they aren't the be-all, end-all of what makes for successful children, either.

New research from Christina Cross, a postdoctoral fellow in the department of sociology at Harvard, found that living apart from a biological parent doesn't carry the same life-quality penalty for black kids as for their white peers. And, similarly, being raised in a two-parent family is not equally beneficial.

Cross contradicted previous analyses by using more than 30 years of national data from the Panel Study of Income Dynamics to demonstrate that family structure has a weaker relationship to the educational success of black adolescents than of white adolescents.