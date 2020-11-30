Eli Lake: Biden plays it down middle

He has also signaled that he is more clear-eyed on Middle East policy than his party's progressive activists. Last month, for example, Blinken told the Jewish Insider that even if the Biden administration suspends nuclear-related sanctions on Iran, "we will continue nonnuclear sanctions as a strong hedge against Iranian misbehavior in other areas." If Biden keeps that promise, then Iran would still be under considerable financial pressure because the Trump administration has ramped up sanctions on Iran for its support of terrorism.

In other areas of the world, Biden is not quite reading from the progressive playbook. That May letter to Biden urged him to reject efforts to work to unseat the regimes of adversaries and oppose the "broad based" sanctions on Iran and Venezuela. But in a talk last year at the Hudson Institute, Sullivan wasn't in complete agreement. When asked about Trump's Venezuela policy, he said a military intervention was too risky, and that it was wiser to focus on nonmilitary policy. "That means doubling down on the sanctions pieces and continuing to build the international coalition around this and particularly focus on breaking off China, Cuba and Russia from Venezuela," Sullivan said.