Partisan echo chambers and ideological bubbles – surrounding oneself with like-minded individuals and commentary – are troubling enough in isolation, for even one individual.
The city of San Francisco has taken this to an extreme – announcing that it will only do business with states with laws that agree with its opinion on abortion. Nearly half of U.S. states, including Nebraska, fall under this new ban, which takes effect Jan. 1.
Though the news was immediately spun as a battle of whether opponents or proponents of abortion rights are more intolerant, the problem boils down to something much, much simpler.
As a nation, our ability to have dialogue with people who disagree only continues to erode. Shutting down viewpoints that don’t align with our own perpetuates the self-destructive us-vs.-them mentality that remains on the rise – and poisons everything it touches.
These kinds of actions are mostly symbolic, designed to generate pats on the back and make people of concurring opinions feel pride in taking a stand. They certainly make a statement – one that dissenting opinions are unwelcome.
Yes, last week’s proclamation was more impactful than another headline-grabbing move – declaring the National Rifle Association a “domestic terrorist organization” – the city’s Board of Supervisors made recently. But, unlike that grandstanding, this announcement has real-world ramifications.
The city will no longer enter into contracts with businesses headquartered in the 22 states on San Francisco’s blacklist. Nor can its employees travel to states that comprise more than 46% of the United States’ landmass, either.
It’s worth pointing out that this decision applies solely to San Francisco proper, not its greater metropolitan area or the state of California. Still, that will undoubtedly affect Nebraska companies that do business with the city.
Should any retribution follow – i.e., another state or city penalizing San Francisco for its decision – the ripples of this vicious circle of intolerance will keep expanding. In the words of Mahatma Gandhi, “An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind.”
And that’s our long-term fear from this political climate, one where elected officials default to base-pleasing moves that further cement in the partisanship that needlessly divides us. That’s why we listed “civility, civic-mindedness and nonpartisanship in government” as one of our editorial board’s five platforms earlier this year – an inclusion current events continue to justify, week in and week out.
Far more unites us than separate us, contrary to our dialogue. But it's dispiriting to see an elected body stoop to such a level in official policy.
To paraphrase Macbeth, San Francisco’s decision made a loud sound and was fueled by fury. But it signifies nothing of consequence.
That is, beyond further embodying Americans’ growing inability to disagree without being disagreeable.