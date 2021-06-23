Editorial, 6/24: NCAA ruling puts outdated current model on the ropes

Most critically, Monday’s decision did not directly touch the third rail of college sports -- directly paying athletes for their talents.

But the court gave more than a hint as to how it would rule on that issue. In a concurring opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh laid out the reasoning that will be used to allow the payment of players.

”Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate,” Kavanaugh wrote. “And under ordinary principles of antitrust law, it is not evident why college sports should be any different. The NCAA is not above the law.”

If -- or, more likely, when -- that reasoning is widely adopted by judges, the NCAA’s model of not directly compensating athletes is certain to end, regardless of tinkering around the edges of the rules the NCAA may do between now and then.

A ruling that athletes must be compensated would dismantle the “amateur” model under which NCAA institutions will take in nearly $19 billion this year, yet pay nothing directly to the athletes that create the revenue.