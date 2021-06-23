Editorial, 6/24: NCAA ruling puts outdated current model on the ropes

Taken to court over restrictions on education-related benefits for athletes, the NCAA gambled with the future of college sports on the basis of amateurism.
Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously rejected that argument, ruling that the NCAA is not immune from antitrust laws and that athletes can receive unlimited education-related benefits.
The National Collegiate Athletic Association vs. Alston decision will have little immediate impact on Nebraska Athletics or many of its competitors in the upper echelon of college sports.
But the underlying reasoning in the case sets up a shakeup that would forever alter college athletics as we know it.
Nebraska’s football, basketball and volleyball scholarships come with a stipend to cover personal expenses, a laptop computer and access to academic tutoring and counseling services with the ability to receive $7,500 for post-graduate programs, study abroad trips or internships. Additional benefits are likely to be required as the decision is implemented.
The Alston case did not impact NIL, legislation passed in several states that will allow athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness.
Nebraska’s law, passed in 2020, requires schools to pursue NIL opportunities no later than July 1, 2023. Nebraska Athletics, however, is already setting up an NIL program that will likely match other states and go into effect next week.
Most critically, Monday’s decision did not directly touch the third rail of college sports -- directly paying athletes for their talents.
But the court gave more than a hint as to how it would rule on that issue. In a concurring opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh laid out the reasoning that will be used to allow the payment of players.
”Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate,” Kavanaugh wrote. “And under ordinary principles of antitrust law, it is not evident why college sports should be any different. The NCAA is not above the law.”
If -- or, more likely, when -- that reasoning is widely adopted by judges, the NCAA’s model of not directly compensating athletes is certain to end, regardless of tinkering around the edges of the rules the NCAA may do between now and then.
A ruling that athletes must be compensated would dismantle the “amateur” model under which NCAA institutions will take in nearly $19 billion this year, yet pay nothing directly to the athletes that create the revenue.
That would turn conferences into professional sports leagues and, ironically, make success on the field or court into a matter of money.