Editorial, 12/31: Peterson deserves credit for leading on Facebook, Google suits

Google’s response to the first lawsuit was a standard monopoly defense -- that people aren’t forced to use Google, they simply choose to do so, selecting it over dozens of alternatives.

But Peterson argues that the suit isn’t about people using Google. Rather it is about Google using people, by collecting personal data about uses, then monetizing that data through individually targeted advertising.

Combine that with Google’s efforts at protecting its dominance via exclusionary contracts that, for example, require Apple to use Google as its default search engine and control a virtual “e-shelf” of search products, and you have the makings of a classic monopoly based on, in Peterson’s words “paranoid protectionism.”

It will take months for the lawsuits to make their way through the legal system. But the filing of the suit alone could start to bring about changes in how Google does business and begin the process of breaking up the search engine monopoly via agreement with the government rather than by verdict.

Peterson also sits on the executive committee for a similar multistate lawsuit against Facebook, filed amid claims the social media giant bought up competitors, such as Instagram and WhatsApp, to stifle competition.

Regardless of how it happens, ending the Google and Facebook monopolies will be a plus for all Americans -- there’s no one in the country who has somehow avoided the impact of the internet. And Peterson deserves credit for contributing to that effort.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0