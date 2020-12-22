Doyle McManus: Wrestling with Iran

Joe Biden is going to have a lot of complicated issues competing for his attention when he takes office next month. Among the thorniest is Iran.

During his presidential campaign, Biden promised to revive President Barack Obama's 2015 nuclear deal with the Tehran regime. That's the one President Donald Trump denounced as toothless and abandoned in 2018.

Since then, Trump has imposed ever more punishing economic sanctions on Iran, but they haven't caused Iran to bend to his will. Instead, the Tehran regime has retaliated by breaking the nuclear limits; Iran now holds 12 times as much low-enriched uranium as the agreement would have allowed.

It seems as if Biden's path should be simple: Reverse the Trump sanctions and agree once again to the 2015 deal, which put a lid on Iran's nuclear program by limiting its ability to enrich uranium. But as a veteran U.S. diplomat reminded me last week, negotiations between the United States and Iran have never been smooth; the two countries have built up a deep store of animosity and mistrust since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

Last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his government is willing to return to the Obama-era nuclear limits if the U.S. lifts sanctions. If the new Biden administration "returns to the situation as it was in 2017, then so will we," he said.