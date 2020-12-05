Doyle McManus: Self-pardon might help Biden

On the other hand, he said, it is “probably not very … good for democracy to be talking about prosecuting former presidents.”

So, he said, he would leave the decision up to the Justice Department. “In terms of saying, ‘I think the president violated the law ... prosecute him,’ I will not do that,” he said. “That would be up to the attorney general to decide whether he or she wanted to proceed.”

A pre-pardoned Trump might help Biden navigate the dilemma by making it difficult to proceed with a prosecution.

While it’s unclear that a self-pardon would be valid — it has never happened before, and it collides with the bedrock principle that no man can serve as judge in his own case — the move would guarantee that things would be messy. The first step for any prosecutor would be overcoming the former president’s contention that he is invulnerable to federal prosecution.

And that issue, says Norman Eisen, a former counsel to House Democrats in Trump’s impeachment who is now a fellow at the Brookings Institution, “would end up in the Supreme Court pretty quickly.”

That would be the Supreme Court in which Trump just installed a 6-3 conservative majority.