Doyle McManus: Politics tangled up in probe

None of that sounds like a plus for the Republican cause.

But don't take that from me; one of McConnell's lieutenants, Sen. John Thune, explained candidly last week that an inquest would get in the way of the GOP's campaign message for 2022.

"A lot of our members ... want to be moving forward and not looking backward," he said. "Anything that gets us rehashing the 2020 elections, I think, is a day lost on being able to draw a contrast between us and the Democrats' very radical left-wing agenda."

In other words: Move along, folks, nothing to see here. The invasion of the Capitol is ancient history; let's talk about how President Joe Biden is (to quote Kevin McCarthy) "governing as a socialist."

Last week, the Democratic-led House voted to authorize an independent commission, with 35 Republicans breaking ranks — and defying McCarthy — to vote yes. But the bill still needs 60 votes in the evenly divided Senate, and McConnell has planted himself firmly in the way.

There will still be several investigations of what happened on Jan. 6, even if McConnell succeeds in blocking a commission. House and Senate committees are already examining the episode, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has the power to launch a special committee with a Democratic chair.